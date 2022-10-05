Expected Chelsea line-up vs AC Milan, Koulibaly starts

Chelsea will be hosting AC Milan in tonight’s Champions League group stage clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have made a poor start to their European campaign, securing just one point from their first two games against Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg.

As a result, the upcoming clash against Milan is very crucial and anything less than a victory would put them in a difficult position to make it out of their group.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Milan:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy has returned to full training after a rib injury and he will make the squad, according to manager Graham Potter. Despite this, we are backing Kepa Arrizabalaga to keep his place in goal following a solid derby display against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Defence: The backline could see changes. Potter could revert to a back three after playing with a 4-2-2-2 formation against Palace. Kalidou Koulibaly was in the pre-match press conference which is obviously a big hint that he will be playing. The Senegal star should be partnered by Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana in central defence.

Reece James is an automatic starter for Chelsea at right wing-back. However, we could see a change on the other end with Marc Cucurella fit after a bout of illness which kept him out of the London derby. The Spaniard was a favourite under Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion, and should replace Ben Chilwell at left wing-back.

Midfield: Jorginho was substituted in the second half against Palace with a minor injury, but was back in training. Potter has said that he will be assessed, but we won’t be surprised if Conor Gallagher gets the nod alongside Mateo Kovacic after his stunning late winner from long-range at Selhurst Park. N’Golo Kante is not fit enough to make the squad.

Attack: Kai Havertz seems doubtful despite returning to training after a minor niggle. Potter may not risk him in the line-up while his form has also been inconsistent. The front three could be Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The latter recently bagged his debut Blues goal and will be aiming to score against his former club.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Milan