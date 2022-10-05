Expected Man Utd line-up vs Omonia, Casemiro starts

Manchester United will be facing Omonia Nicosia on the road in Thursday’s Europa League game.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 6-3 Premier League defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

They will be aiming to return to winning ways tomorrow with whatever side that manager Erik ten Hag picks.

Here is how Manchester United are expected to line up against Omonia:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has played every minute of the club’s season so far and he could continue between the posts tomorrow. Summer signing Martin Dubravka is part of the travelling squad, but Ten Hag could continue to back his current number one in goal.

Defence: Two changes are expected in the Man Utd back four. Diogo Dalot is certain to start at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka injured. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are also in the treatment room. In their absence, Victor Lindelof is confirmed to partner Lisandro Martinez in central defence. Luke Shaw is set to feature ahead of Tyrell Malacia at left-back.

Midfield: Casemiro looks set to make only his second start of his Manchester United career. The Brazilian has been constantly ignored from the starting line-up due to the peak form for Scott McTominay. He should be handed another chance to impress tomorrow. We anticipate compatriot Fred to accompany him in central midfield. The 29-year-old has likewise been out-of-favour lately.

Attack: Christian Eriksen could play in a more advanced number 10 role with Bruno Fernandes getting a breather. Either side of the Dane, we fancy fresh faces in the form of Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga. Martial has played less than 90 minutes for Man Utd this campaign due to injuries, but has still performed with two goals and an assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo should get the opportunity to play as the main centre-forward. He was an unused substitute for the Manchester derby and we would be hugely surprised if he does not get picked to face Omonia from the off. The Portuguese has plenty to prove, having yet to score from open play for the Mancunian giants this season.

Expected Manchester United line-up against Omonia