Man Utd confirm 22-man squad for Omonia Nicosia trip

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their derby disappointment when they take on Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, boss Erik ten Hag has provided a team news and injury update at his pre-match press conference and he’s confirmed that four players will miss the trip to Cyprus.

Centre-back Raphael Varane has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game after picking up an ankle injury during Man Utd’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Ten Hag hopes the French international won’t be on the sidelines for too long.

Manchester United are a little light in the middle of defence as Harry Maguire has also been ruled out of the game tomorrow. The 29-year-old sat out the defeat to City after picking up a thigh injury while away with the England squad during the international break last month, and he remains unavailable for the trip to Nicosia.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka also missed the Manchester derby due to an unspecified knock and the right-back hasn’t travelled to Cyprus while midfielder Donny van de Beek is still working his way back from a muscle injury that’s hampered him lately.

However, Man Utd were handed a boost at the weekend with the return to fitness of Marcus Rashford after he was passed fit to start against City having overcome a knock. Rashford has travelled to Cyprus along with Anthony Martial after the Frenchman came off the bench to score twice against City on Sunday.

Confirmed squad

United have confirmed a 22-man squad for the game against Omonia Nicosia with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka fit to travel after recovering from a knock. He could get a run out tomorrow if ten Hag decides to rest No.1 David De Gea.

Man Utd only have five recognised defenders in their squad with Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw travelling. Casemiro will be looking for a recall after struggling to break into ten Hag’s starting eleven following his big-money move from Real Madrid in the summer.

Teenage midfielder Zidane Iqbal is named in the travelling party along with Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri. Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for a recall after losing his first team place in recent weeks.

Here is the confirmed travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka.

Defenders: Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw.

Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho.