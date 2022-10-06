Liverpool want to sign £30m star Kamaldeen Sulemana

Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all interested in acquiring the services of Stade Rennais FC’s Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to ElNacional

English giants Liverpool look set to continue their drive of attracting top talent from across Europe, as reports have emerged that the 2020 Premier League champions are the front-runners for the signature of Sulemana.

The winger, who can play on either flank, has 10 goal contributions at Roazhon Park in 37 appearances. He has formed a reputation in France for being an exquisite dribbler, who takes on his man for fun.

The 20-year-old has all the abilities to have a great career in world football, let alone the Premier League. He’s fast, strong, agile, and most importantly finds the back of the net every now and then.

The report by ElNacional stated that the Ghanaian has been looked at by Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, since his time in the Danish league with FC Nordsjaelland.

Both the clubs avoided making a move for the player, who was still learning the ropes of European football. But his performances in France have put him on the continent’s chart, and several clubs will definitely be willing to meet the asking price of Rennais, who would naturally hope to keep their top talent.

Klopp wants him

Reportedly, Jurgen Klopp has already ‘requested’ the Reds that he wants Sulemana to join his ranks at Anfield.

A move for Sulemana might have made more sense in the summer of 2023. But Liverpool’s bad start to the Premier League campaign can accelerate their efforts to land the targets sooner than earlier planned.

According to the news report, the French club want around £30 million for their gem, which isn’t expected to prove any hindrance in the Reds’ pursuit.

Jérémy Doku is another name that the Merseyside outfit admire. Sulemana and Doku might be two of just many names in the Liverpool hierarchy list.

Thus, it will be intriguing to see who they end up landing if they sign an attacker next year.