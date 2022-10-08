Expected Man Utd line-up vs Everton, Sancho dropped

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park to Sunday’s late Premier League game against Everton.

The Red Devils were back to winning ways on Thursday evening with a 3-2 Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia. Manager Erik ten Hag was still critical over the performance and demanded more intensity from his team in future matches.

United will return to Premier League action against the Toffees tomorrow and it could be another big test for them. The Red Devils will go into the game as favourites, but Everton will provide a stiff challenge with their strong defensive record.

Here is how Manchester United are expected to line up against Everton:

Goalkeeper: Ten Hag had the option of resting David de Gea against Omonia in midweek but decided against doing so. The Spanish star has been a constant presence for United this campaign and is expected to continue between the posts on Sunday evening.

Defence: Ten Hag in his press conference on Friday hinted that Raphael Varane could be available for selection following an ankle injury blow. If the Frenchman is adjudged to be fit, he will most certainly start alongside Lisandro Martinez in central defence.

Diogo Dalot has been a guaranteed starter at right-back throughout the season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hardly played ahead of him and he is currently injured with no return date. At left-back, Tyrell Malacia could be axed after his defensive error versus Omonia which cost a goal. Luke Shaw was brought on at half-time in Cyprus and should be tipped to start tomorrow.

Midfield: Casemiro was handed just his second United start on Thursday. He was not fully convincing, losing possession on 18 occasions. Ten Hag may once again pick Scott McTominay over him in the number six position. The Brazilian may need to wait longer for his full Premier League debut. Christian Eriksen is expected to pair up with McTominay as usual in midfield.

Attack: Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo are likely candidates to be axed from the line-up. Sancho’s indecision was partly responsible for the Omonia goal on Thursday. He was also reluctant to take risks in the final third with a lack of confidence. Ronaldo, on the other hand, tried to find the back of the net several times, but he was simply poor in front of goal on Thursday.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford should replace the outgoing attacking pair. Martial scored immediately after being brought off the bench against Omonia. Rashford also excelled after his second-half introduction, scoring two goals and grabbing a fantastic assist. Bruno Fernandes and Antony should make up the remaining places in attack for United at Goodison Park.

Expected Manchester United line-up against Everton