Man Utd team news update ahead of Everton trip

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference ahead of the game and the Red Devils boss has provided a team news and injury update which includes the latest on several players.

Let’s start with the good news and the Man Utd boss is hoping Raphael Varane will be back in contention to face Everton this weekend. The Frenchman missed United’s Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night due to an ankle injury.

However, ten Hag says Varane is ‘making progress’ in his recovery and he hopes the defender will be available for the trip to Merseyside on Sunday.

Varane’s return would be a big boost as Manchester United will still be without fellow centre-back Harry Maguire this weekend. The England ace missed the trip to Cyprus on Thursday due to a thigh injury that he picked up during the international break and he remains on the sidelines against Everton.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also still recovering from a knock that kept him out of the Europa League clash. Donny van de Beek is another absentee for Man Utd this weekend as he continues to overcome a muscle injury that’s hampered him since late August.

Injury issues

The Dutchman is back in light training outside but is yet to resume full training with the rest of the first team so the trip to Everton comes too soon. Ten Hag told ManUtd.com:

“It’s difficult to say. Raphael Varane makes progress, and I hope he’s available, but I think it will be close. “From the other players, Harry Maguire [is] not [available] and then it’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek, both not [fit].” “He [van de Beek] had a muscle injury and so it takes him a couple of weeks. He’s back on the training grass so he’s outside, doing his work, but still individual. He’s not returned to team training so we have to wait for that moment.”

Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams remain out with long-term injuries so ten Hag will be without at least five players for the Premier League showdown with Everton on Sunday night.

The Dutch coach may make some changes from the side that came from behind to beat Nicosia on Thursday with Luke Shaw, Fred and Scott McTominay among those pushing for recalls.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will also be in the managers thoughts after coming off the bench to score three second half goals to salvage an unconvincing 3-2 win for Man Utd in Cyprus.