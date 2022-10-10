Mikel Arteta has asked for Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked the club’s management to consider a move for Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla.

The 23-year-old left Barcelona for Club Brugge over the summer, having been deemed surplus to requirements. He has since transformed his career with an impressive tally of eight goals and five assists from just 14 appearances.

As a result of his progress, Todo Fichajes report that Spain manager Luis Enrique is considering a surprise call-up for the World Cup. He has also caught the eye of Gunners boss Arteta, who has requested the management to sign him.

Jutgla was signed by Brugge for £4.4 million. He could be available for double the price (£8.8m).

Mikel Arteta could be eyeing more squad depth

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as the centre-forward options. Jesus has started every Premier League game while Nketiah has done the same in the Europa League matches.

For now, the north London giants have no concerns in the department, but an injury to either player could test the squad depth. Arteta may want to sort this with the purchase of Jutgla from Brugge.

Jutgla has played as a striker for Brugge, but is also comfortable operating from either wing with his raw pace. At £8.8m, he would represent a huge bargain signing for the Gunners in January.

The club could use the additional funds for the signing of a midfielder which should be another top priority. If they are in the title race by January, the squad depth could play a pivotal part.

Arsenal missed out on the top four last season after injuries to Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, and they would not want a similar situation to arise to hamper their title ambitions.

The Gunners must act soon as there will be fierce competition for the Spaniard.