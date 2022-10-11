Liverpool handed boost as Mbappe links resurface

Reports from Paris have emerged claiming that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club in January with Liverpool said to be a feasible option for him.

Mbappe recently penned a new deal with Les Parisiens that would see him play at Parc des Princes through 2025. The situation, however, seems to have taken a complete U-turn as the Frenchman now feels ‘betrayed’ by PSG. As a result, he wants to leave the club and Spanish publication Marca has reported that PSG had agreed to ‘collaborate’ with the player to facilitate his exit but the main condition of that agreement was that he would not be sold to Real Madrid. The relationship between PSG and Madrid is described as completely broken.

Liverpool therefore, are cited by the outlet as the most feasible option for the 2018 World Cup winner. In fact, Jurgen Klopp’s side held talks with Mbappe this past summer before he decided to commit his immediate future with PSG.

Whether or not the Reds have the financial muscle to complete the transfer remains to be seen but the Merseyside outfit could be in with a chance of signing the 23-year-old either in January or next summer.

Mbappe is said to be unhappy with PSG after the club failed to deliver on a number of promises as agreed during the renewal, claims Marca. Recently, Mbappe also said that he has more freedom in the French national team setup than at PSG.

Fabrice Hawkins (via GFFN) has reported that Mbappe could now cost £346.5 million (€400m) for teams that are interested to sign him.

Our View

The deal to sign Mbappe could well be a monstrous one and Liverpool are not the club to splash that kind of money on a single player. The only way we can see Mbappe playing for Liverpool is if he forces his way out of PSG in favour of Klopp’s side. That could technically force the Parisiens to lower their asking fee for their man.

It is still a long shot to think that Mbappe could be playing for Liverpool but in football, anything can happen and he’d obviously be a sensational signing if Klopp’s men could somehow pull it off.