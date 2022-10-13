Liverpool urged to complete deal for Gabriel Martinelli

Liverpool have been urged by former striker Emile Heskey to complete a deal for Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, the former Reds striker opined that Martinelli is the type of player that Jurgen Klopp should be looking at due to his work-rate, confidence and ability on the ball.

Heskey says the 21-year-old Arsenal star is a ‘fantastic player’ and urged Liverpool to try to get a deal done for the Brazilian talent.

However, the former striker admitted that it could be difficult to reach an agreement with Arsenal over the sale of Martinelli as the Londoners are unlikely to sell the player any time soon.

Heskey told CaughtOffside:

“I can’t see Arsenal letting Gabriel Martinelli go any time soon, but he’d definitely be someone I would be looking at if I was Liverpool. “If you look at that aggression in his game, and the way he’s played so far this season, there aren’t many out there with his ability. He’s up and down the pitch, non-stop, for 90 minutes. He’s got the ability to drive at players, pull them in and out of positions. “He’s confident and comfortable on the ball to a point where, as a defender, you aren’t quite sure whether he’s going to have a shot, put a cross in or take you on. “He’s a fantastic player, and someone who everyone would love to play with and hate to play against. He gives you no time whatsoever. (via CaughtOffside)

Martinelli has gained prominence in Mikel Arteta’s setup this season and has done well to repay the faith shown by the former Manchester City assistant boss. The 21-year-old has found the net four times from nine Premier League outings this season.

Only three years back, Klopp hailed Martinelli as the ‘talent of the century’. Therefore it is no big secret that the German tactician is a big admirer of Martinelli.

“Martinelli’s pretty much the same age [as Liverpool defender Sepp Van De Berg] but he’s a talent of the century, he’s an incredible striker, so it’s really difficult. It was not in this game only. I watch a lot of football, so I saw the Europa League games of Arsenal. “He’s 18 years old, right? So our scouting department is all over the world and stuff like this, but I think Edu gets all the credit for that signing – he came from… wherever. He’s really unbelievable. “So young, looks so mature already, is a proper threat. Yeah, he looks like a really decent player. I didn’t want to put any backpack [pressure] on his back with this thing [his earlier remarks] but I just really like good football players and obviously he’s a very good one.” (via Football.london)

CIES Football Observatory has valued the Brazil international at £61 million (€70m), with him in the final two years of his contract with the North London side. Arsenal are looking to tie him down to another long-term deal but an agreement is yet to be reached and therefore, there has been growing uncertainty over his future.

Our View

Liverpool are in immediate need of transfer recruitment as their season seems to be headed nowhere this term. Klopp’s attack has looked in need of a refresh with summer signing Darwin Nunez taking time to settle, and star man Mohamed Salah showing the kind of inconsistent form we haven’t seen from him over the past few years.

Sadio Mane’s absence in the Liverpool ranks is being felt and Martinelli could be the ideal addition to Klopp’s squad. He is lethal in front of goal and has the relentless work-rate that would be ideal in Klopp’s pressing system.

However, Arsenal will be all they can to try and hold on to Martinelli for as long as possible, so any negotiations would be extremely difficult for Liverpool.