Palace star Wilfried Zaha keen on joining Liverpool

CalcioMercato has reported that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is itching to play for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The winger has been one of the most exciting attacking players in the league since signing for The Eagles permanently in the summer of 2015.

In his 439 appearances for the London side, the Ivory Coast international has bagged 88 goals and 74 assists, which has etched his name not only in the club’s history books but also in the Palace fans’ hearts.

But as they say, ‘all good things come to an end,’ it now feels like the same fits well with Zaha and the South London club. The 29-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2023, and that might well prove to be the end of this love story.

Liverpool could jump at the chance of signing the exhilarating winger, hoping to replace the void left by Sadio Mane. After sanctioning the sale of the Senegal international, the Reds’ attacking knife has lost its deadly sharpness.

While Mohamed Salah has only sparked to life a handful of times, Luis Diaz has struggled to come up with goods on regular terms and has been ruled out with a knee injury until December.

Bargain

Klopp could be open to further strengthening his attack and Zaha would be an excellent addition. According to CalcioMercato, the forward is keen to secure a move to Anfield so it shouldn’t be too difficult to agree terms if Liverpool formalised any interest.

While Zaha is currently valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, his price-tag will drop in January due to his contract situation so Liverpool could snap him up at a bargain price or even wait until next summer to secure a free transfer.

Zaha, who is Palace’s top scorer in the league with five goals in nine appearances, would certainly be a loss for Patrick Vieira, who will naturally try to convince the former Man Utd man to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

But even he would know deep down that the winger was destined to play for the biggest clubs in the continent, ever since he graced the Premier League.