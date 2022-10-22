Man Utd planning swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are looking at the option of signing Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in January.

United currently have Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe as right-back choices. Among those, only Dalot has been a regular figure under manager Erik ten Hag. Wan-Bissaka has made just one solitary appearance and has been lately injured alongside Williams and Tuanzebe.

Plettenberg now reports that Frimpong is one of the players on United’s wishlist as they line up a quality right-back this winter. The club are also willing to wait until the summer. Frimpong, who is regarded as a key player for struggling Leverkusen, is said to be a very interesting profile for Ten Hag.

Competition required

Dalot has been Ten Hag’s main main from the right-back position this season and has started every fixture so far. His attacking qualities suit the head coach unlike Wan-Bissaka and Tuanzebe, who are more defensive-minded. Williams has potential but the youngster has rarely operated at right-back in his senior career. He has seen more playing time at left-back despite being right-footed.

United need strong competition at right-back going forward and Frimpong could be a quality addition to the ranks. The once Manchester City youngster has four goals and two assists from 14 games for Leverkusen this season. Defensively, he has been impressive too with nearly two tackles per outing. The right-back has completed 80 per cent of his passes for Leverkusen this campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at £22.5 million. Knowing Leverkusen’s stance on their main players, United may need to pay double the price to persuade them. The German outfit are in a strong position to negotiate for the player whose contract only concludes in June 2025. Frimpong’s arrival at Old Trafford may coincide with one of the current out-of-favour right-backs leaving.