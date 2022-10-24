Liverpool join Man Utd in race to sign Antonio Silva

Liverpool are hoping to steal a march on Manchester United after joining the race to sign highly-rated Benfica defender Antonio Silva, according to reports via TeamTalk.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in Portuguese football since breaking into the first team set-up at Benfica this season having come through the youth ranks.

Silva has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign – including starting in all four of their Champions League games – and has impressed with his composure at the back.

The centre-back’s potential has caught the attention of clubs here in the Premier League and the Mirror reported earlier this month that Man Utd were showing a keen interest in luring the defender to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is revamping the squad he inherited from Ralf Rangnick and the United boss is seemingly on the look out for an young central defender. Harry Maguire has fallen out-of-favour at Man Utd and is looks like Silva could be targeted as a potential long-term replacement who can compete with the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

However, TeamTalk are citing a report from the print version of O Jogo that claims Liverpool have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Silva. The Portuguese daily suggests that Liverpool are hoping to steal a march on their rivals after stepping up their interest in the youngster.

Competition

Jurgen Klopp needs to refresh his team after a difficult start to the 2022/23 campaign and Silva would add more depth to a squad that already boasts several centre-backs such as Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Nat Philips.

However, TeamTalk says Man Utd and Liverpool will face stiff competition from abroad with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also linked with the teenager.

Not only that, but the report says Silva’s buyout clause is set at a whopping £87m [€100m]. With five years left on his current contract, Benfica are under no pressure to sell on the cheap so they could demand the full value of that release fee if any club comes knocking for Silva.

The Portuguese U21 international would also have to be persuaded to leave Benfica and give up regular first team football as he’s unlikely to command a starting spot at Liverpool or Manchester United straight away.

Silva has huge potential and could develop into a top class centre-back but he’s still raw and would need time to settle if he moved to England, so it may be too soon for a switch to the likes of Liverpool or United.