Arsenal willing to do anything to sign Milinkovic-Savic

According to Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal are willing to do anything to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January.

Mikel Arteta’s side have exceeded expectations in the current campaign and have picked up 28 points from a possible 33 in the Premier League. They have also won their four games in the Europa League and look favourites to finish top of their group.

Everything seems to be going in their favour at the moment, but the club can’t rest on their laurels and need to invest more in January to boost their chances of achieving their objectives this season. As per Calciomercatoweb, Milinkovic-Savic has been identified as a possible target.

The London giants are reportedly ‘willing to do anything’ to sign the Lazio midfielder and it is claimed that they could include Albert Sambi Lokonga in a swap deal for the £95,000-a-week ace. Arsenal are prepared to pay an additional £43-52 million to secure his signature.

Perfect buy

Arsenal presently have Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Lokonga as the specialist central midfielders. Elneny won’t play anytime soon due to a hamstring injury and this has left manager Mikel Arteta with basically no room for regular rotation.

In fact, he recently had to start Fabio Vieira in an unfamiliar position so that Xhaka and Partey could be given a breather. The duo are automatic starters in the Premier League and there is not much quality behind them at the current point of time.

Milinkovic-Savic would be a perfect buy for the Gunners as he can operate in several midfield roles. He is more of an attack-minded player but is not a slouch defensively. He has registered four goals and seven assists this season while averaging 1.7 tackles per game.

If Elneny is fit for selection by January, we won’t be surprised if Arsenal decide to swap Lokonga for Milinkovic-Savic. Lokonga has plenty of potential in him but the club need genuine match-winners in order to stay with Manchester City in the title race.