Chelsea prepare offer for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes

According to Goal Brasil, Chelsea are in talks with the agent of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ahead of a January approach for the South American star.

The London giants are interested in signing a new midfielder this winter and journalist Simon Phillips recently revealed that the club are planning an ambitious move for Guimaraes. Goal Brasil now claim that the club are ‘studying’ an offer for the Brazil international, who was signed by Newcastle from Lyon for £35 million.

It is added that Chelsea will make a formal approach when the transfer window reopens in January but talks are currently ongoing with his entourage over a potential move. Newcastle are reportedly aware of the transfer interest from Chelsea and they are now focused on rewarding Guimaraes with a new and improved contract to try and keep him at St James’ Park.

Improbable task

Guimaraes came to the Premier League with a good reputation in Ligue 1 and he has enhanced it further with his performances on Tyneside. In just 27 appearances for Eddie Howe’s team, he has contributed seven goals and a further three assists.

The 24-year-old has also grabbed attention with his superb tackling from midfield. His ability to win regular duels has made him a favourite among Newcastle fans. Having made such an impact, it is unlikely the club will entertain transfer offers. Guimaraes is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt but Newcastle are mega-wealthy and have no need to cash-in unless it was an astronomical fee.

Chelsea are probably too late in identifying him as a transfer target and should have signed him during his Lyon days. With the heavy Saudi-led financial backing for Newcastle, they are now in a strong position to rebuff bids for their key players.

Guimaraes joined them when they were in a relegation battle last term and the club are now vying for Champions League football. If they can keep this up until January, more high-profile players should be attracted by the project.

Chelsea may be holding talks with Guimaraes’ representatives and they face an improbable task of persuading Newcastle to sell in January. Instead of the Brazilian, they should focus on Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, who appears a more attainable target.