Man Utd expected to sign Arsenal target Cody Gakpo

Manchester United are expected to sign Cody Gakpo despite Arsenal joining the race to land the £40m-rated PSV Eindhoven forward, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Gakpo has been with PSV his entire career having joined the clubs youth academy as a child and he’s developed into one of the most highly rated players in Dutch football since breaking into the first team set-up in 2018.

The 23-year-old is now a vital part of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s starting eleven and was named as the Eredivisie Player of the Year after providing 21 goals and 15 assists last season.

Gakpo is well on course to smash that tally this season as he’s already racked up 13 goals and 14 assists in just 21 games this campaign, and his superb form has several top clubs sitting up and taking notice.

Manchester United were heavily linked with the Dutch international in the summer and TeamTalk claims they even agreed personal terms over a move to Old Trafford before the Red Devils opted to sign Antony from Ajax.

United remain keen on signing Gakpo and are expected to reignite their proposed move, but they face competition from Arsenal with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth one of several journalists claiming that the Gunners have identified the PSV ace as a target.

Man Utd favourites

Mikel Arteta is hoping to hijack United’s proposed move for Gakpo but journalist Dean Jones expects Manchester United to end up winning the race to sign the Dutch forward next year.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“He’s been brilliant this season for PSV and there’s no doubt that he is going to be looking for a transfer in 2023. So I still think he’s a player that people should take seriously in the Premier League for a transfer. “I still think that, probably, Man United are more likely to land him than Arsenal.”

Arteta desperately needs more firepower in his squad to help ease the load on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus – who’ve all been overworked this season due to a lack of squad depth at Arsenal.

Gakpo would be an ideal signing for the Gunners as he’s able to play across the front three positions. TeamTalk says PSV will have to sell if an offer of £40m is put on the table, so Gakpo would also be within Arsenal’s budget.

However, it appears Manchester United are the firm favourites to sign the PSV star and he’d be an excellent addition to ten Hag’s squad. The United boss needs more options in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial’s future’s in doubt, and it looks like the Red Devils are lining-up Gakpo as a potential replacement.