Liverpool and Man Utd plan move for Youssoufa Moukoko

According to Bild, Liverpool and Manchester United have ambitious plans to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko next summer.

The 17-year-old is considered as one of the best emerging young talents in world football and he has been tremendous for Dortmund this campaign. The German youngster has scored six goals and provided six assists from 21 games in all competitions for the club.

Dortmund want to commit him to a professional contract after his 18th birthday (November 20) but it is not a foregone conclusion. With Moukoko possibly swapping his agency, Bild claim that he could leave on a free transfer when his youth deal expires in June next year.

A number of agencies with English connection are looking to prise him away which could in hand benefit both Liverpool and Manchester United. The duo have their sights set on the youngster, who has increased his yearly wage demands from £4.4 million to £6.2 million, as per the source.

Moukoko is currently valued at around £26m [€30m] by Transfermarkt and is one of the hottest young talents in Europe, so it would be a major coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if they could snap him up next year.

Elite talent

Moukoko made his Bundesliga debut as a substitute in November 2020. There was much talk over his potential back then but he largely played under the shadows of Erling Haaland. With the Norwegian moving on this season, Moukoko has finally got into the limelight for Dortmund.

The big task for them now lies on persuading him to stay amid the Premier League interest. Moukoko is regarded as a key player at the Bundesliga club and he may not have the same recognition with either Liverpool or Manchester United. However, the pair would offer better financial packages for both him and his agency.

Leaving on a free transfer would see the youngster secure a significant signing-on fee on top of his weekly wages. If he were to choose between Liverpool and United, the latter could be a better choice with manager Erik ten Hag having a good track record of grooming emerging talents from his Ajax stint.