Man Utd crazy about signing Enzo Fernandez

According to Record.pt, Manchester United are crazy about signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

Erik ten Hag’s side reinforced their midfield with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer and the duo have been upgrades on Scott McTominay and Fred. This has, however, not ended the speculation over more midfielders joining United and Record claim that Fernandez is a top target.

As per the Portuguese daily, a number of European clubs are monitoring the progress of the Argentina star, who only joined Benfica from River Plate during the last transfer window. United are most interested in him and they are crazy about landing his signature in January.

Huge potential

Fernandez was a relatively unknown when he joined Benfica from the Argentine top-flight, but his performances this season have grabbed plenty of attention. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists from 22 appearances for the Lisbon giants.

His performances in the Champions League have been a particular highlight of his young and promising career. The Argentine has looked assured with his distribution from midfield while also making key tackles and interceptions to keep the opposition attackers at bay.

Fernandez is currently priced at £31 million, according to Transfermarkt, but knowing Benfica’s stance on their key players over the past few years, they could demand in upwards of £50 million. United have the financial power to meet such demands at the beginning of 2023.

United don’t need another midfielder at the moment with the presence of Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek but they must plan for the future. Van de Beek has not done anything worthy to stake claim for a starting spot under manager Erik ten Hag.

Him and Fred are likely candidates to leave the club soon. Signing Fernandez in January would be a clever transfer decision as interest in him will only develop if he stays with Benfica until next summer. Chelsea and Liverpool are also firm admirers of the highly-rated star.