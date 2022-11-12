Worry for Arsenal as Newcastle plot move for Mudryk

According to Football Insider, Mykhaylo Mudryk is being seriously targeted by Premier League side Newcastle United, which could spell bad news for Arsenal.

The young winger has attracted a lot of attention from European sides, especially after his impressive displays in the Champions League this campaign.

The Ukrainian was one of the standout players in the Shakhtar Donetsk team, which finished third in their respective group. Mudryk scored three goals and assisted twice in five Champions League appearances, helping his side qualify for Europa League.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old with TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale claiming recently that the Gunners have submitted a formal £52.4m offer.

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his offensive options this winter and it appears he’s identified Mudryk as the man to offer support to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium.

However, despite there being a genuine interest from North London, Arsenal are not the only ones showing a keen interest as it looks like a Premier League rival could try to hijack their move.

Competition

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have started laying the groundwork to win the player’s signature. It’s further stated that Eddie Howe is in the market for an “A-list attacker” who can play out wide, and provide a consistent goal threat.

And Mudryk is one of the few players in the European continent that ticks a lot of boxes, not just those two.

Scouts from several clubs have been keeping a close eye on the performances of the player who is believed to be a “generational talent” by many in the industry.

Arsenal would definitely be worried by the Tyneside club, not just because of their new-found financial muscle, but their recent form too. Howe’s men sit third in the league table, just seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.

But the North London outfit’s rich history might be the thing that draws their target towards them. And the player himself has previously come forward and said that it would be hard to say no to Arsenal.

We’ll have to see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks like Mudryk is going to be in demand as we approach the January window, and he’d be an excellent signing for whoever wins the race.