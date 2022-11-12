[Teams] Liverpool vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Southampton at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes from the side that edged past Derby County in the League Cup in midweek. Alisson Becker returns between the sticks after being rested on Wednesday night with Caoimhin Kelleher dropping out despite his penalty shoot-out heroics.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back while Andrew Robertson is recalled at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas making way. Virgil Van Dijk is also recalled to start in the Liverpool back four after he wasted rested in the League Cup.

Joe Gomez is the only player to keep his place from the side that beat Derby as he partners van Dijk in the middle of defence so Nat Phillips drops to the bench. Ibrahima Konate isn’t in the squad today due to a minor knock.

Fabinho was rested in midweek but the Brazilian international is also recalled to start this afternoon. Thiago Alcantara was surprisingly left out of the Spain World Cup squad but he starts for Liverpool today.

Harvey Elliott gets another chance to impress in midfield with Jordan Henderson not involved due to personal reasons. James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are named among the Liverpool substitutes.

Mohamed Salah comes in on the right wing for the Reds while Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino start in attack. Fabio Carvalho drops to the bench this afternoon for the Merseysiders.

As for Southampton, James Ward-Prowse starts in midfield fresh off the back of his England squad disappointment. Theo Walcott is among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Doak.

Southampton

Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, A Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Diallo, Djenepo, Aribo, Edozie, Walcott, Mara