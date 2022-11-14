Man Utd left furious with Cristiano Ronaldo

ESPN have revealed that Manchester United have been left ‘furious’ with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments in a recent interview conducted with Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old openly criticised the club and disclosed that he felt that United had “betrayed” him in recent times. He then went on to say that he has no respect for boss Erik ten Hag, just hours after the Red Devils completed an impressive victory against Fulham following a stoppage-time winner by Alejandro Garnacho.

ESPN claims that the higher-ups at Old Trafford are disappointed at the timing of the interview more than anything as ten Hag’s side recently made a demonstration of team spirit and togetherness at the Craven Cottage. United also failed to understand some of Ronaldo’s comments; especially about the lack of improvement at the Carrington training facility since he was last at the club.

Ronaldo said:

“Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people”. “I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!”. (via Fabrizio Romano)

The Manchester outfit have insisted that an investment of over £200,000 was made at ten Hag’s request to improve to build a ‘state-of-the-art’ analysis and meeting room. The pool, cafeteria, and recovery room have also been revamped, as per the source.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker also revealed that United and ten Hag wanted to ‘force him out’ this past summer but as per the club (via ESPN), they have been aware the player’s entourage has been actively searching for new suitors for him. The former Premier League champions are also unwilling to terminate Ronaldo’s contract by mutual consent.

“Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed”. “I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too”. (via Fabrizio Romano)

Football director John Murtogh and chief executive Richard Arnold will side with ten Hag in what has been dubbed as a ‘power play’.

Our View

Ronaldo has endured a dismal season so far. He has not had a good time on the pitch and to make matters worse, his personal life has also suffered a setback this year. That being said, no one is above the club.

Ronaldo said that Manchester United failed to support him following the death of his child earlier this year and felt “betrayed”. While it may or may not be true, it is fair to assume that all existing bridges between himself and United have been burned and in all likelihood, there is no way back for him.

Erik ten Hag must now look to rebuild the dressing room as a controversy of this magnitude is bound to have a ripple effect. The former Ajax boss’ side have been doing well this term and are well and truly in contention to secure a top-four finish this season. However, as it stands, they will have to do without Ronaldo, which in fact, might be a blessing in disguise.