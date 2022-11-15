Arsenal looking to sign Dumfries and Rabiot

According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercatoWeb, Arsenal are plotting a £39.5m [€45m] double swoop Denzel Dumfries and Adrien Rabiot this winter.

There has been a lot of noise around the two players in recent months, with Premier League giants throwing admiring glances at the duo.

It now looks like the Gunners have joined the race to sign not just one, but both players. According to the report, Arsenal are keen on signing Rabiot and the Frenchman is available for a nominal £8.8 million [€10m] due to his contractual situation, with his current deal expiring next summer.

While Inter Milan would listen to offers north of £35 million [€40m] for Dumfries, who has attracted a lot of attention from rivals Chelsea, CalcioMercatoWeb says Arsenal are ready to pay £30.7m [€35m] for the Dutchman.

It means Arsenal are plotting a £39.5m double swoop this winter and if they can acquire both players for that figure, it would be an excellent piece of business by the North Londoners. Dumfries and Rabiot are 26 and 27 respectively, which means they are at the peak of their careers, and they are both top quality players.

After the start Mikel Arteta’s men have had in the Premier League, it will only be natural to see the owners backing the manager to strengthen the squad to ensure they can maintain their title charge.

While current Premier League champions Manchester City are still favourites to win the title, the fact that the North London outfit have given themselves a genuine chance, however small that might be, deserves credit.

Strengthen

And it would be naïve to consider their success until now as a fluke. If Arsenal can strengthen their squad mid-season, it will give them a serious push not just toward Premier League glory but also toward Europa League success. Which will be their first European trophy in more than twenty years.

After Arsenal suffered their first defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the hands of Brighton, Arteta did not try to cover the cracks with paint. The Spaniard came forward and said, “I’ve said it from day one, that we have a short squad. At the end we had players leave and it’s what we have. If everybody is available and can play minutes, we are okay but the moment that we have injuries, we know what it is. It’s nothing new, I said it the first day after the transfer window.”

The former Man City assistant coach went on to say that the club will try to recruit fresh players in the winter transfer window. “That’s a window that is open and we’ll have to discuss the options that we have, the capacity that we have to make those changes and be on the market for any opportunities.”

Several players have been linked with a January window switch to the Emirates Stadium lately. If Arsenal can do their business as early as possible, it will certainly add a spring to further success in this campaign.