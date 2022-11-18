Man Utd receive January boost on Cody Gakpo

According to 90min, Manchester United could sign Cody Gakpo in January as PSV Eindhoven as prepared to cash-in on the forward this winter.

Erik ten Hag’s side are presently in the process of terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo following his unsavoury interview with Piers Morgan. This could force them to enter the transfer market for another forward and 90min claims that ten Hag has been ‘pushing’ the club’s hierarchy to sign Gakpo for several weeks.

The Dutchman came close to leaving PSV during the summer transfer window. Manchester United were one of the clubs interested in acquiring his services but ran out of budget after signing Antony from Ajax.

They could now return for him in January and 90min says that PSV are ready to cash-in on their star man this winter. Gakpo recently admitted that it would be an honour to play for them.

Perfect signing

Gakpo has been in exemplary form for PSV this campaign. He has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists from only 24 outings. The Dutchman recently said that he could seek a move next season, but a mid-season departure could be on the cards if PSV receive a substantial offer.

United are capable of making such a transfer bid. They paid over the odds to sign Antony from Ajax before the summer transfer deadline and could easily make another big-money bid to prise away Gakpo. The 23-year-old could prove to be a better signing than Antony for the Mancunian giants.

Gakpo favours the left wing at PSV but can also showcase his skills from the right flank or as a striker. His versatility should put him in good stead to make the starting line-up regularly under manager Erik ten Hag. He would provide much-needed lift for Manchester United in their bid for a top-four finish this season.

United’s main headache in Gakpo’s pursuit could be PSV’s price tag. Their sporting director Marcel Brands recently confirmed that they wanted £43.5 million in the summer but United did not make an official bid. Ten Hag’s side should be braced to pay much more for the in-form winger.