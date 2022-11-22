Man Utd favourites to sign Cody Gakpo in January

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are leading Liverpool in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo in January.

The 23-year-old was touted to join United during the summer transfer window, but the club cooled their interest after purchasing Ajax winger Antony for £86 million. This has, however, not ended the speculation over Gakpo’s future and Calciomercato claim that United ‘have taken more information than others’ on him.

The outlet add that United are ‘above all’ in the race for the talented attacker, who would cost not less than £39-43 million in January. Erik ten Hag’s side clearly have the upper hand over Liverpool and AC Milan in signing the Dutchman during the 2023 winter transfer window.

Must buy

Gakpo had a superb 2020/21 season with PSV Eindhoven. He scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists from 47 matches in all competitions. This campaign, he has stepped up his performances to another level with a tally of 13 goals and 17 assists from just 24 appearances.

Apart from his club displays, he has caught the eye with his showing for the national team. He scored the first of Netherlands’ two goals against Senegal at the World Cup yesterday. His reputation should be enhanced further if he continues to shine for the Dutch in Qatar.

If United are looking into a mid-season deal, they should enter negotiations as early as possible. Liverpool and AC Milan can’t be taken lightly in the race and more so the former, who don’t shy away from making marquee signings in January. Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz are notable examples.

United have made one of their own recently in the form of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese completely changed the club’s fortunes midway through the 2020/21 season. Gakpo has the credentials to do something similar. He would be a guaranteed starter from the left flank for them.