Arsenal set to win the race for Mykhaylo Mudryk

According to The Daily Mirror, Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhayko Mudryk in January.

The 21-year-old has been constantly linked with Mikel Arteta’s side since the summer and The Daily Mirror report that the club are now close to finding a breakthrough in talks with Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants placed a £90 million price tag on their prized asset earlier this month, but it is now claimed that Arsenal could land his signature for £40 million plus add-ons.

Mudryk has openly discussed the possibility of joining Arsenal in recent weeks and the English outlet claim that the player would be tempted to join them with the chance to play alongside compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko. The versatile winger could be set to become Arsenal’s first signing of the January transfer window as they already have the framework for a deal in place.

Immense potential

Mudryk was touted to head to the Premier League last summer where he was linked with Arsenal and Everton. Newcastle United have since entered the race to sign the talented winger, but Arsenal seem to have the upper hand with the player having already acknowledged that he likes the playing style under manager Mikel Arteta.

The youngster, who has scored 10 goals and assisted eight goals this season, would be a terrific signing as he can play on either wing. Shakhtar should not block his January departure if their demands are met but the player may still want assurances of regular first-team football at the north London giants.

Mudryk recently said that he would like to directly speak with his next manager to know his future plans for him. He does not want to become a bench warmer. Arteta will have a key role to play in convincing the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ to join the club during the upcoming winter transfer window.