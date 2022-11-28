Man Utd register interest in Christian Pulisic

ESPN has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic on loan this winter but could face competition from Arsenal.

Pulisic will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in January after only registering 414 minutes on the pitch this season. He has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, and injuries and inconsistencies have also hampered his chances of putting together a decent run of games.

Chelsea signed Pulisic in 2019 for a fee of £58 million and his representatives are now keen on finding the 24-year-old a new club, in search of regular playing time. The situation has alerted a number of clubs throughout Europe, including Man Utd.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United has been terminated and now Erik ten Hag is in proven need of a goal-scorer. ESPN, however, understands that the Red Devils are unlikely to make giant strides in the winter market to replace the Portuguese striker. Therefore, Pulisic, with his ability to play anywhere across the frontline, has emerged as a potential target for the Dutch tactician.

His injury problems are said to be noted by ten Hag but he is still a leading option for United in attack because of the lack of alternatives available on loan this winter. The source has reported that Arsenal and Newcastle United are also interested in signing the USMNT winger – who has only started three times this season for his club.

United were interested in acquiring Pulisic’s services on loan last summer, but a deal could not be agreed. The Manchester giants are now ready to try again but it remains to be seen how Chelsea will respond to their rivals this time around.

Our View

Pulsic would be a good addition on paper. He’s valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt so it could be a shrewd move to sign him on loan. However, it wouldn’t be without it’s risks. His injury problems are well documented and with the season only set to become even more hectic post the World Cup, ten Hag will need his players to be available on a consistent basis.

Ronaldo’s departure has opened up space for Manchester United on the wage bill to sign a new attacker. They could go all out for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who has been in red-hot form this season, and has also been lighting up Netherlands’ World Cup campaign.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but if Man Utd do formalise their interest in Pulisic, it appears they will face competition from Arsenal for his signature. It would also be interesting to see how Chelsea would respond as they may be reluctant to send Pulisic to a direct rival – even if it’s just on loan.