Chelsea and Man Utd in contact for Ismael Bennacer

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea and Manchester United have held talks with the agent of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Serie A champions from the number six position and his performances have grabbed attention. His former club Arsenal have been linked and Calciomercato now claim that Chelsea and Man United have spoken with Enzo Raiola, who is Bennacer’s representative.

Bennacer’s present contract with Milan expires in the summer of 2024. The Italian giants remain hopeful of increasing his wages from £25,000 to £56,000-a-week in order to fend off interest from the Premier League.

Top signing

Bennacer has developed into a superb defensive midfielder in his time at Milan. The Algerian ace has excelled with his tackling, distribution and concentration. A move to the Premier League should tempt him with the prospect of earning a significant rise on his current weekly wages at San Siro.

Chelsea and United are said to have made contact with his agent but the former could be his next destination. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante will be entering the final six months of their contracts in January and Chelsea may decide to part ways with the duo as part of a midfield overhaul next summer.

Bennacer with his experience in Italian football could fit in perfectly in the holding midfield spot. He could be assured a regular starting place which may not be the case at Old Trafford. United only recently signed Casemiro from Real Madrid and he won’t be displaced anytime soon.

Instead of playing second fiddle to the Brazilian star, Bennacer should consider a move to Stamford Bridge where he will get regular minutes from the starting line-up. According to Transfermarkt, he is priced at £35 million. It represents a fair value for a player in the prime of his career.