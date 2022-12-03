Liverpool interested in signing Fiorentina’s Amrabat

Several Premier League clubs are hoping to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with Liverpool showing the most interest of all.

The 26-year-old has attracted the eyeballs of several big boys in Europe after his impressive displays in the Serie A this season, and most recently the FIFA World Cup, where he is an influential figure in the Morocco national team that has reached the Round of 16 as table toppers.

The midfielder has 78 appearances for his current employers Fiorentina, while also racking up 42 for his country, since making his debut in 2017.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has stated that Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring Amrabat to Anfield if they fail to land their highly-coveted targets such as Jude Bellingham or Moises Caicedo.

The player also seems to be open to a new adventure, which might prove to be motivating for the Reds hierarchy, who are looking to install fresh faces in the center of the park.

The Merseyside club has had an awful start to the current Premier League campaign, as they sit in sixth position, 15 points behind early pace-setters Arsenal.

Klopp currently has Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Arthur Melo, and Naby Keita as options in central defensive midfield. Even though the number looks good, the ground reality is completely different.

While Thiago and Henderson are on the wrong side of 30, Melo has been signed on loan from Italian side Juventus, and there has been no hint that Liverpool will extend his stay beyond summer 2023. Whereas Keita’s contract is up next year and Liverpool don’t intend to hand him a new contract.

Therefore, new blood is needed in midfield and it appears Klopp has identified Amrabat as a potential new recruit at Anfield.

Amrabat can be a perfect signing for the 2020 Premier League champions for the time being. The Moroccan can plug the gap at present before Liverpool move on to find bigger fishes in the pond.