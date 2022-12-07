Liverpool lead Real Madrid in race to sign Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are reportedly winning the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

According to Christian Falk, a journalist with German newspaper Bild, the Reds are favourites to the sign the 19-year-old and talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid.

He also said that the family of Bellingham prefers a move to Merseyside as they intend to bring the midfielder closer to home after three years abroad.

“TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid.”

“The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD,” Falk posted on his twitter page.

TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

Competition

Bellingham is reportedly attracting interests from several European clubs including Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea. But it appears Liverpool are in pole position to secure what would be a club-record deal.

Jurgen Klopp wants to rebuild the engine room that has brought him success since joining the club in 2016 with the acquisition of Bellingham. His midfield has always boasted players who could play with high intensity including the likes of Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho.

Though Henderson, Milner and Fabinho are still at the club, age is not on their side with the Brazilian the youngest amongst them, having turned 29 in October this year.

Bellingham is believed to have arrived in Qatar with a price tag of at least £100million, according to The Times. The price tag could sky rocket following his impressive performances for England at the 2022 World Cup.

He has made four appearances for Three Lions so far, scoring once and providing one assist in the process. He set-up Jordan Henderson’s goal as England cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal and will face France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Last week, Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer claimed that Liverpool should not be expecting any gifts in bid to sign one of the best midfielders in the world, Jude Bellingham.

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure,” Cramer said according to Vietnam News.

“We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well. But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.”

“Maybe there is a success existing between Jude Bellingham and (England’s) success in the World Cup.”

“He (Jude) has a contract. I’m a sales person regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player’s business. We are happy to have him on board 100% and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.”

Jurgen Klopp will hope his close relationship with Dortmund will be enough to pull the deal through as he look to re-mould his midfield for the future.

Read more: Report: Liverpool emerge as serious contenders to sign £70m international star