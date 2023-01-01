Arsenal have clear run at signing Milinkovic-Savic

According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal could have a clear run at signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this month.

The London giants have had an extraordinary Premier League season and currently have a seven-point cushion over Manchester City after their win at Brighton. Despite this, Arsenal are aiming to reinforce their squad in January and Jones reckons that they have a clear chance of bringing Milinkovic-Savic to the Emirates Stadium.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “The one thing in Arsenal’s favour here is that Milinkovic-Savic did not quite light up the World Cup in a way that he could have done. If Arsenal do want him, this would probably be the time to make their move, because they would have a reasonably clear run at him.”

Quality

Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Serie A. This season, he has been once again impressive with five goals and seven assists from 20 matches. The Serbian also takes his defensive duties seriously and could be a perfect match for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as the definite choices in midfield as of now but there is a severe drop in quality when one of them gets injured. It has already happened in the past and Arsenal will be hoping that a similar situation does not arise in the coming months.

However, they require a contingency plan for such an instance. Mohamed Elneny and Albert Lokonga don’t have the same level of quality as the above-mentioned duo and this is a reason why they should sign Milinkovic-Savic if an opportunity comes forward in the transfer window.

According to Transfermarkt, he is priced at £53 million. With under 18 months remaining in his contract, it is a fair transfer value for his services. Lazio president Claudio Lolito is difficult to convince but Arsenal should look at signing the Serbian star to enhance their league title prospects.