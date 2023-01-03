Liverpool eye move to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool are lining up a transfer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfielder Matheus Nunes as per an agreement last summer, according to The Telegraph.

The Reds primary target is Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but Nunes is understood to be under consideration as an alternative option given several clubs are vying over the England international’s signature.

Liverpool are believed to also be open to signing a midfielder on loan this month if the right player becomes available.

Nunes was first linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side last summer, but a deal could not materilise as the Portugal international joined Wolves for a club-record transfer worth around £38 million.

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout players at the Molineux Stadium this season, making 16 appearances and providing one assist in all competitions.

Midfield rebuild

Jurgen Klopp needs to rebuild his engine room as the midfield that’s brought him success over the years is ageing and needs an injection of youth and energy. Nunes is now back on Liverpool’s radar as Klopp looks to start his overhaul.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool made a commitment to bid for Nunes last summer and that deal is still very much alive this month. Should it go through, Nunes would likely move to Liverpool at the end of the season for a deal worth £44m (€50m).

Nunes, who started his career with Ericeirense, before moving to LigaPro side Estoril contributed immensely at Sporting last term, scoring four goals and registering five assists as his side won Portuguese Super Cup and League Cup double.

He struggled with injuries when he first joined Wolves under the previous manager Bruno Lage but is now back to full fitness and is starting to rediscover his best form.

Liverpool have already signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in the January window and will look to bolster their squad before the window closes with at least the signing of one midfielder.

Nunes is seen as a good long-term solution to Liverpool’s midfield problem and Klopp is expected to make a move before rival clubs begin to show interest in acquiring his services.

