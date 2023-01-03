Liverpool following French midfielder Manu Kone

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are closely following Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

The Merseyside giants have had a disappointing Premier League season. They are currently seventh in the table and face a big challenge to qualify for the Champions League. Their midfield has been a key area of concern but it does not look like they will address the concern in the current transfer window.

Instead, they could wait until the summer to spend big. As per Romano, Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is the number one priority for manager Jurgen Klopp but Liverpool are also well informed over Kone’s situation. The 21-year-old is most likely to be sold by Gladbach at the end of the season.

Liverpool are prioritising the transfer of Bellingham from Dortmund in the summer but they could also enter the pursuit of Kone. The club currently have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita, who are in the last six months of their contracts and could leave on free transfers.

Bellingham would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool with his creativity presence from the centre of the park but the club could also sign Kone, who is a defensive midfielder. The youngster is strong with his tackling, distribution and has also impressed with his dribbling in the opposition half.

According to Transfermarkt, he is currently priced at £22 million. However, Gladbach will be aiming for a much higher transfer fee as they could be a bidding battle for his signature. Apart from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are known to be admirers of Kone.

It is left to be seen whether they can sign both players in the summer transfer window. Liverpool may need Champions League football to land Bellingham or else he could be persuaded to move elsewhere. The club have plenty of work to do to finish in the top four this season.

They are already four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand. Liverpool can also qualify for the premier European club competition by winning it this season but they face a huge hurdle in the form of Real Madrid in the round of 16 phase.