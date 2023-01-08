Liverpool could sign Teun Koopmeiners for £35m this month

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Liverpool could sign midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this month with Atalanta willing to sell for £35m.

Koopmeiners has been linked with a move to the Reds following his impressive display for Atalanta in Serie A this term.

He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 16 league appearances for the Italian outfit – who lie 7th in the league table with 28 points.

Koopmeiners has been capped by the Netherlands 15 times, including five appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where his country reached the quarter-finals – losing to eventually winners Argentina.

Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season with many citing the ageing midfield as a major issue, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson failing to offer protection for the defence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded eight goals in four games since the restart and are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League since October 19.

Building for the future

Liverpool’s main midfield transfer target is Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham in the summer but Klopp is reportedly keen to bring in at least two midfielders over the coming months and Koopmeiners has emerged as a target.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta are willing to do business if Liverpool offer at least £35m for his services.

The versatility of the Netherlands international would be a welcome boost for Liverpool as Koopmeiners is able to play as defensive midfielder and central midfielder, having featured in both positions at Atalanta this term.

He captained AZ Alkmaar at age 21, making 116 appearances, scoring 35 goals and registering 15 assists as a first team player and attracting interest from several clubs in Europe before opting to join Atalanta in 2021.

Koopmeiners could act as Fabinho’s long-term replacement at the club. Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market so far, signing Koopmeiners Netherlands teammate Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, and will look to bolster their squad before the window closes with at least the signing of one midfielder.

Klopp needs to rebuild his engine room as the midfield that’s brought him success over the years is ageing and needs an injection of youth and energy. Koopmeiners fits the bill as Klopp looks to start his overhaul sooner rather than later.

Read more: Report: Liverpool in leading pack to sign £130m star, talks already underway