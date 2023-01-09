Liverpool and Tottenham plotting move for Joao Palhinha

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 27-year-old joined the Cottagers last summer from Sporting CP for a fee of around £17m. The Portugal international took no time to settle in his new surroundings and straightaway found his feet in the Premier League.

The newly promoted side have been impressive so far this term, sitting seventh in the league with 28 points from 18 games. Palhinha is the catalyst of Fulham’s excellent form this campaign and it appears the ex-Sporting man’s wonderful performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Writing on GiveMeSport, Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Palhinha for a very long time, even before his move to the Craven Cottage, and the Reds remain interested in signing him. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side face competition as they are now joined by Tottenham in pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Liverpool and Tottenham eyeing a move for Palhinha

Palhinha – who is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt – just joined Fulham and still has four and a half years left in his current contract. So, it is highly unlikely that the Cottagers will allow their star man’s departure this winter or next summer unless a huge bid is offered.

The 27-year-old is technically sound, likes to press the opposition higher up the field, can play anywhere across the middle of the park and is excellent in the air. Hence, he could be handy on both ends of the pitch.

With Liverpool seemingly exploring the market to strengthen their engine room, Palhinha could be an ideal option. On the other hand, Antonio Conte likes to deploy dynamic midfielders in his preferred 3-4-3 system and the Portuguese could also be an excellent acquisition.

Therefore, Palhinha would be a perfect signing for both Liverpool and Tottenham and it will be interesting to see whether the Reds or Spurs formalise their interest in him this month or in the summer.

However, it has widely been touted that the Anfield outfit have prioritised a move for Jude Bellingham to overhaul their engine room and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will continue chasing Palhinha if they manage to sign the Dortmund man.