Chelsea have to pay £40m for Noni Madueke

According to Eindhovens Dagblad (via Soccernews.nl), Chelsea have to pay £40 million to prise away Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.

The London giants have already strengthened their attack with Joao Felix and David Datro Fofana this month but they are aiming for another forward signing.

Madueke has been linked in the past few days and Eindhovens Daglad claim that Chelsea need to pay at least £40 million to convince Eindhoven to sell him.

Potential

Madueke had a good 2021/22 season with Eindhoven, scoring nine goals and providing six assists from 35 games. However, he followed to suffer an ankle injury and only returned before the World Cup.

Hence, the 20-year-old has not done anything meaningful this campaign but Chelsea’s interest does not surprise us as they are on the look out for quality talents that can develop into elite players.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster is a right winger, who has excellent dribbling skills. He also works hard without possession and has the ability of winning ground duels. He likes to track back.

With the way Chelsea have performed this season, Madueke could be an assured starter if he were to join them. There has been a genuine lack of confidence among a number of their attacking players.

Injuries to key stars such as Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic have also hampered them. Chelsea’s woes continued yesterday where Felix was handed a straight red card against Fulham for a horrendous tackle.

If Chelsea are serious about landing Madueke, they may need to make an early approach for him. Eindhoven are unlikely to do business with them, suppose they come with a late transfer proposal.

The Dutch giants have already lost a key player in Cody Gakpo to Liverpool this month and would not want to part company with Madueke without finding a quality replacement in the transfer market.

Apart from Madueke, Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram,but the Frenchman appears focused on running down the last six months of his contract instead.