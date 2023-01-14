Liverpool could make a January swoop for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool could reportedly make a January swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

It has widely been touted that the Reds are exploring the possibility of strengthening their midfield this month. It appears that Borrusia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is their priority long-term target, but Caicedo is also seemingly on their radar.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sheth has stated that Liverpool have been showing an interest in signing the Ecuador international and this is a deal that we should ‘keep an eye on’.

The Sky Sports reporter further claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side could intensify their efforts to sign the 21-year-old this month or in the summer. But, Brighton don’t want to sell their star man midseason as they are pushing to qualify for European football next term so, a summer move is more likely.

Caicedo to Liverpool

When asked whether Liverpool could try to broker a deal for Caicedo, Sheth said:

“There has been an interest in Moises Caicedo. That’s definitely one to keep an eye on. I’m not sure if it would be in this transfer window or whether it will be in the summer because Brighton don’t want to sell midseason, Brighton have got their own ambitions. “Remember, they probably feel that they can get into the European places, which would be an incredible achievement for them this season.”

The 21-year-old still has two and a half years left in his current contract so Roberto De Zerbi’s side are in no rush to sell the Ecuadorian this month. However, the Mirror claimed last week that an offer of £65m including add-ons would tempt them into a deal, which has put Liverpool on ‘red alert’.

Caicedo is strong, technically sound, dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field and can play threading passes between the lines, so he possesses almost every attribute to play in Klopp’s system.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool formalise their interest in signing Caicedo this winter. The Anfield outfit have been struggling to showcase their best this season and midfield issues are thought to be one of the reasons behind their downfall. Therefore, signing the Brighton ace this month could help them address that problem and make a run to finish in the top four at the end of this season.