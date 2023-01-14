[Teams] Man Utd vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

There is a huge showdown at Old Trafford today as Manchester United entertain Manchester City in the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off.

United boss Erik ten Hag has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Charlton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. David De Gea returns in goal after being rested in midweek meaning Tom Heaton drops out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in at right-back to replace the injured Diogo Dalot while Harry Maguire makes for the Raphael Varane in the Man Utd defence. Luke Shaw is recalled after being rested last time out. He replaces Lisandro Martinez at centre-back with Tyrell Malacia keeping his place at left-back.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were also given a breather against Charlton but they’re recalled to start this afternoon. Scott McTominay drops to the bench while Bruno Fernandes replaces youngster Kobbie Mainoo. Fred keeps his place so Antony has to settle for a place on the bench.

Marcus Rashford is also recalled after missing Manchester United’s win over Charlton. Anthony Martial also sat out the League Cup game with a knock but he’s passed fit to return up front.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola also rotates his squad from the side that lost to Southampton in their Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night. Ederson is recalled to replace Stefen Ortega between the sticks.

Kyle Walker moves to right-back with Joao Cancelo starting on the left. Akanji is partnered by Nathan Ake in the middle of defence so Aymeric Laporte has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Kevin De Bruyne is recalled to start in midfield with Cole Palmer making way while Rodrigo is also back in the Man City starting eleven. Bernardo joins them so Ilkay Gundogan and Kalvin Phillips drop out.

Hot-shot striker Erling Haaland comes back into the side to start up front with Julian Alvarez dropping out. Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez support Haaland in attack with Jack Grealish among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Mainoo, McTominay, Elanga, Antony, Garnacho.

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Gundogan, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis