Liverpool weighing up move for Ruben Neves

According to The Daily Mirror, Liverpool are weighing up an approach for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this month.

The Merseyside giants have had a disastrous Premier League season and they recently suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion. It was their sixth loss of the top-flight campaign and they are already 10 points behind the Champions League spots.

The midfield has been overran by several opposition teams and manager Jurgen Klopp may want an immediate solution. As per The Daily Mirror, Liverpool could now be lining up a move for Neves, who has entered the last 18 months of his Wolves contract. It is reported that Wolves could sell him this month rather than waiting until the summer where his transfer value could drop further.

Top-class

Neves has been a long-term target for Liverpool. He was first linked with a transfer when Wolves were promoted to the Premier League. There has been constant speculation ever since, and Liverpool now have the opportunity to sign him during the current transfer window.

The Daily Mirror claim that Klopp is a big admirer of the Portuguese. Liverpool should make their move for him this month to avoid a bidding war with Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s side are also interested in the £70 million star but they are only looking at a summer deal.

Neves would be a fantastic purchase for Liverpool with his superb all-round attributes. The 25-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the top-flight and has been impressive with his tackles, interceptions as well as clearances in and around the box. He also possesses a set-piece threat.

The midfielder has four goals to his name in the Premier League this season. His precise set-piece taking ability would be another boost for Liverpool. He also would not require any time to adapt, having already managed 160 Premier League appearances since Wolves returned to the big time.