[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged side from the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur last weekend so Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal once again. Ben White keeps his place at right-back so Takehiro Tomiyasu has to settle for a place on the bench. Kieran Tierney is also among the Arsenal substitutes as Oleksandr Zinchenko starts at left-back while William Saliba lines-up alongside Gabriel at the heart of defence.

Thomas Partey will be looking to continue his excellent form as he starts in the holding midfield role once again and he’s joined by Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard has been superb for Arsenal this season and the Norwegian captains the side again today.

Bukayo Saka continues on the right flank for the Gunners while Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left with Eddie Nketiah continuing to deputise for Gabriel Jesus up front. That means new signing Leandro Trossard is named among the substitutes.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag goes with David De Gea once again between the sticks while Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back in the absence of Diogo Dalot. Raphael Varane marshals the defence and is joined by Lisandro Martinez so Harry Maguire once again misses out.

One change

Luke Shaw continues at left-back for Man Utd while Christian Eriksen starts once again in midfield. Casemiro misses the trip to north London due to suspension so Scott McTominay is the only change from the side that drew at Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place having scored United’s goal at Selhurst Park in midfield and Antony also retains his place in the starting eleven. Marcus Rashford will be looking to continue his excellent recent form as he starts on the left wing while Wout Weghorst keeps his place up front with Anthony Martial ruled out with a knock.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos, Trossard.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Mainoo