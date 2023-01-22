Liverpool target Jude Bellingham set to reject Dortmund deal



According to The Sun, Liverpool are set to receive a huge boost with midfielder Jude Bellingham expected to reject a bumper contract at Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has been identified as manager Jurgen Klopp’s priority target for the summer transfer window and talks are already underway with his father Mark over a possible transfer.

As per The Sun, Liverpool could be handed a fresh boost with the £90,000-a-week star set to turn down a double-your-money contract at Dortmund. He could leave for £100 million this summer.

Big boost

Liverpool have been poor with their midfield displays this season. There has been a lack of control throughout the campaign and the board are likely to back Klopp with a marquee signing this summer.

Bellingham has been earmarked as the German’s main target and the club seem optimistic of signing him despite the fact that they could miss out on next season’s Champions League group stage.

The Merseyside giants are currently 10 points behind the top-four spots. With the way they have performed lately, they may struggle to reduce that deficit during the second part of the season.

Regardless of this, Liverpool are deemed front-runners by many to land Bellingham, who wants the right club to further his development. The England star won’t put money as his main objective.

Bellingham would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool as he is already a complete package. The teenager is strong with his tackles and interceptions but also likes to be involved in attack.

He has the tendency to make clever runs into the box and has already registered several goals and assists for Dortmund. Klopp could take him to the next level to become a world-class star.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also been linked with the youngster but Liverpool could be in the driving seat after taking incentive to discuss with the player’s entourage in advance.