Liverpool eye move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his attacking options, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Reds are currently without the services of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino due to injuries and this has affected the team’s performance so far this season.

Summer signing Darwin Nunez is yet to fully settle following his big-money move from Benfica while new arrival from PSV Eindhoven, Cody Gakpo, has struggled so far in his first four games for the club.

The goal scoring burden has fallen on Mohamed Salah but the Egyptian international has not been at his prolific best, with some suggesting Liverpool miss Sadio Mane – who joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Salah has netted 17 goals in 29 appearances and has provided a further three assists but Liverpool languish 9th in the Premier League table after a goalless draw with Chelsea on Saturday at Anfield.

Klopp feels the need to strengthen his frontline and CalcioMercatoWeb claims Liverpool have identified Chiesa as a potential signing. The Reds could land the pacey winger if they offer £52m, according to Italian outlet.

Providing depth

However, Chiesa is not short of admirers with several other clubs monitoring his situation at Juventus so Liverpool could face stiff competition for his signature.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool’s relationship with the Serie A giants could fast track the move having already signed midfielder Arthur Melo on loan for the rest of the season.

Chiesa has made three goal contributions in eight matches for Juve this season after several months on the sidelines through injury. The 25-year-old, who came through Fiorentina’s youth academy, has been a shinning light in the Serie A since making his first team debut in 2016.

The Italian international became a fan favourite with his dazzling runs and dribbling skills as he featured in 153 appearances across all competitions and scored 34 goals during his four stay at Fiorentina before moving to Juventus.

In his debut season at Juve, he helped the club win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. He is versatile and can be deployed in a number of positions including attacking midfielder or as second striker which makes him an ideal fit for Klopp’s side.

