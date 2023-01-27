[Teams] Man City vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Manchester City welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium tonight in the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola has named a strong side but Stefan Ortega recalled to start in goal so Ederson is rested. Rico Lewis starts at right-back while Nathan Ake lines-up on the opposite side of defence. John Stones keeps his place alongside Akanji so Aymeric Laporte drops out.

Rodri keeps his place in midfield along with Kevin De Bruyne while Ilkay Gundogan captains Man City tonight. Therefore, Kalvin Phillips has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish once again support Erling Haaland in attack so Bernardo and Julian Alvarez have to settle for places on the bench.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Manchester United last weekend. No.2 goalkeeper Matt Turner is recalled to line-up between the sticks so Aaron Ramsdale gets a rest.

Ben White is also given a breather with Takehiro Tomiyasu recalled at right-back while Rob Holding comes in to the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Kieran Tierney is back in the line-up at left-back so Oleksandr Zinchenko makes way.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is rested so Fabio Vieira is recalled to start in the attacking central midfield role this evening. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka start once again for the Gunners so Albert Lokonga is named on the bench.

January signing Leandro Trossard is handed his full debut after making an impressive late cameo appearance off the bench against United last week. Bukayo Saka joins Trossard in the Arsenal attack while Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front. Gabriel Martinelli drops out and is joined on the bench by new signing Jakub Kiwior.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, Alvarez, Bernardo, Palmer

Arsenal

Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard.

Subs: Kiwior, Ramsdale, White, Zinchenko, Saliba, Lokonga, Odegaard, Marquinhos, Martinelli