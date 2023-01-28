[Teams] Man Utd vs Reading: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup when they take on Reading at Old Trafford tonight.

United boss Erik ten Hag has made just one change from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of their Caraboa Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Number One goalkeeper David De Gea continues between the sticks.

Diogo Dalot remains on the sidelines through injury so Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back. Victor Lindelof gets another run out in the middle of the Man Utd back four. Harry Maguire is recalled to start alongside Lindelof so Lisandro Martinez makes way and joins Raphael Varane on the bench.

Casemiro was tipped to be rested tonight but ten Hag has started the Brazilian international once again. Christian Eriksen also retains his place in midfield so Fred misses out while Scott McTominay isn’t involved in the squad this evening.

Bruno Fernandes will be looking to build on his goal in midweek as the Portuguese international starts in the attacking midfield role for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford continued his superb form with another goal against Forest and he keeps his place on the left side of attack.

Big money summer signing Antony continues not he right flank with Jadon Sancho still not deemed ready to return. Wout Weghorst registered his first goal for United in midweek and the Dutchman leads the line up front once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Martinez, Varane, Williams, Fred, Mainoo, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho

Reading

Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre, Hoilett, Ince, Loum, Hendrick, Baba, João, Carroll

Subs: Bouzans, Guinness-Walker, Mbengue, Dann, Craig, Fornah, Azeez, Long, Meite