[Teams] Brighton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Liverpool will be looking to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup when they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has named virtually a full strengthen side with number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker starting between the sticks once again. Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back while Ibrahima Konate marshals the Liverpool defence in the absence of Virgil Van Dijk.

Joe Gomez partners Konate in the middle of the back four so Joel Matip has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Andrew Robertson continues at left-back while means Kostas Tsimikas is on the bench.

Youngster Stefan Bajcetic keeps his place after impressing in recent weeks so Fabinho has to make do with place on the subs bench this afternoon. Naby Keita keeps is spot in the Liverpool midfield while Thiago Alcantara starts once again. Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and James Milner are all options on the bench.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to get back to his best form as the Egyptian international continues in attack. January signing Cody Gakpo will get another chance to impress as he joins Salah in the Liverpool attack. Harvey Elliott is given the nod so Darwin Nunez is only named on the bench this afternoon.

As for Brighton, Moises Caicedo isn’t involved after going public with his desire to leave the club this month. Gross comes in to the midfield. Danny Welbeck starts up front while Tariq Lamptey starts in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; March, Mac Allister, Gross, Mitoma; Ferguson, Welbeck.

Subs: Sanchez, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman, Moran, Hinshelwood

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita; Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez