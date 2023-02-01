Chelsea agree deal for Southampton striker Jimmy Jay Morgan

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Southampton’s academy striker Jimmy Jay Morgan.

The London giants had a sensational January transfer window after making eight new signings. Enzo Fernandez was the last arrival on deadline day after Chelsea agreed a British record deal worth £107 million with Benfica to sign the talented Argentinean international.

Chelsea cannot strengthen their first-team squad any further, barring free-agents, but it appears the club are still actively looking for emerging graduates that can improve their development teams.

Morgan is one of the players that has been brilliant at the junior levels for Southampton. According to Romano, Chelsea have now agreed to sign him from their Premier League counterparts for £6 million with add-ons included. The player has already completed his medical and will sign a contract until June 2026.

Reunion

The teenager is yet to make his senior debut but he has been brilliant for the academy sides at Southampton. He scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists from 22 games for the Under 18s before his promotion to the Under 21s.

Morgan has also fared well for the reserve side with 5 goals and 5 assists from 13 matches and he has opted to take the next step in his career by joining Chelsea. It will be a reunion for the striker, having initially been in the Chelsea youth setup.

Clearlake Capital Group have made a huge statement since taking over the club from Roman Abramovich last May. They have shown no hesitancy when it comes to big spending in the transfer market and have already signed 16 players.

A number of youngsters were also added to the academy such as Omari Hutchinson and Cesare Casadei. Morgan will be the next emerging talent arriving at Stamford Bridge and there could be many more to come later this year.

The owners have a clear aim of bringing in the best emerging stars and whether the strategy works out is left to be seen. Chelsea have a good manager in Graham Potter at the helm but he has a tough road ahead to produce the desired results.