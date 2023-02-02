Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are reportedly set to battle it out against Arsenal over the signing of Juventus forward Federico Chiesa in the summer, as per the transfer journalist Peter O’Rourke.

The Bianconeri have been penalized with a 15 point deduction after being found guilty of financial irregularities. Following the punishment, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have dropped down 13th in the Serie A table so their place in the Champions League is under serious threat for next season, and as a consequence of that they are at risk of facing a big economic loss.

It has been suggested that the Old Lady of Turin may be forced to cash in on some of their first-team players to balance their books and Chiesa has been mentioned as one of the possible assets who could be sold at the end of this season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool are looking to take advantage of Juve’s current situation and could make a move for the talented winger next summer.

However, the journalist states that signing Chiesa won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as several Premier League rivals are also eyeing a move for him.

Summer battle

O’Rourke said:

“Maybe in the summer, he might have the likes of Liverpool and other Premier League clubs looking at him and seeing if they can capitalise on Juventus’ financial situation.”

The Italian international is quick, strong, can dribble past the opposition defenders in tight areas and also has an eye for scoring goals. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, after signing Cody Gakpo this winter, Liverpool are currently well-resourced in their attacking department. They already have six specialist forwards and most of them can play anywhere across the front line.

So, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will formalise their interest in signing Chiesa – valued at around £53m by Transfermarkt – in the summer window, having already got enough firepower in that position.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Arsenal are also showing an interest in signing the Italian and Mikel Arteta has identified the 25-year-old as his number-one target to bolster the flanks.

Although they have signed Leandro Trossard, who can play anywhere across the front position, he is more suited to playing on the left flank. Therefore, the north London club need to sign a backup to Bukayo Saka.

Chiesa would be a very good acquisition as he is comfortable playing on both flanks. So, Arsenal could be a better destination for the Italian over Liverpool if he were to leave Allianz Stadium next summer.