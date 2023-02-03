Expected Arsenal line-up vs Everton, 6 changes

Arsenal will be aiming to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League when they face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The London giants had a terrific month of January. They played out a frustrating goalless draw against Newcastle United but made amends with victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Arsenal are currently five points ahead of Manchester City for the first position with a game in hand. They have the opportunity to extend the gap before the Cityzens’ trip to Tottenham on Sunday evening.

Here is how Arsenal are expected to line up against Everton:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale has not missed a single minute of Premier League action for Arsenal and he is expected to feature in goal at Goodison Park. The England star will be aiming for his eighth clean sheet away from home in the top-flight season.

Defence: Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to stick with his preferred back four for the league games. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney all started in the 1-0 FA Cup fourth round defeat at City. They are expected to be benched for Ben White, Gabriel Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko. White and Zinchenko will start in the right and left-back roles while Saliba is set to partner Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence for Arsenal.

Midfield: Thomas Partey suffered a minor rib injury which saw him substituted before the hour mark against City last weekend. Speaking today, Arteta revealed that the midfielder has not been ruled out and we expect the Ghanaian to be fit for the Merseyside trip tomorrow. The £34 million star should be accompanied by Granit Xhaka, who has been an ever-present figure in midfield for Arsenal.

Attack: It should be the same attacking quartet from the 3-2 league win over Manchester United. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are set to start in the right wing, number 10 and left wing roles with Eddie Nketiah leading the line.

Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard are set to miss out from the last game as they drop to the bench. The latter showed promise but Martinelli is the first choice on the left flank.

Expected Arsenal line-up against Everton