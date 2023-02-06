Chelsea join Man Utd in the race to sign Ivan Toney

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney, as per the transfer journalist Simon Phillips.

The 26-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

Thomas Frank’s side have been displaying excellent performances this season, sitting seventh in the league with 33 points from 21 games, and the forward has been the mainstay of their success so far this campaign.

However, the England international has been found guilty of breaching multiple betting rules and he is now at risk of receiving suspension which has made his future uncertain.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Phillips has said that Chelsea’s new regime and the recruitment team ‘really like’ Toney and the Englishman’s name has been recommended as a serious option to strengthen the attack.

But, the journalist states that the Blues are currently waiting to understand what will be his punishment for breaking the betting rules ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Phillips said:

“Ivan Toney is a player that Chelsea really like, and that’s from the new regime and the new recruitment team. He’s a name that they put forward. “But obviously the situation with his gambling issues and what’s going to happen there, what kind of ban he’s going to get, Chelsea have to wait and see what happens. But Toney is a strong candidate for a striker in the summer.”

Battle

However, it was previously reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Toney and were linked with a move in January when they were on the look out for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo – who left the club back in November.

With the striker still having two and a half years left in his current contract, the Red Devils would have needed to invest big money to sign the forward – who is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt – last month.

However, United’s hierarchy made it clear they weren’t willing to splash out this winter amid the club’s potential takeover and were only looking for loan moves. So, they ended up signing Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal from Burnley.

The Dutchman is likely to return to Turf Moor following the conclusion of this season and it has widely been suggested Erik ten Hag’s side are plotting a summer swoop for a new striker.

So, Manchester United could reignite their interest in purchasing Toney at the end of this season and they could now face a battle with Chelsea to sign the striker.

With United and Chelsea both needing a new striker this summer, it appears Toney is on both their radar’s. However, any potential big-money move would be dependent on the outcome of his possible suspension.