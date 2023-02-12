Liverpool to battle Newcastle for Jonathan Tah in summer

Liverpool are set to rival Newcastle United for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The outlet claims both Premier League clubs have held talks with the 27-year-old ahead of a possible transfer. The Germany international has two-years left on his current contract and a move could be on the cards soon.

Tah was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window but the move fell through, opening the door for other clubs to show a keen interest in signing him at the end of the season.

He has made over 300 appearances during his playing career, mainly in the German top flight and has been touted as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga.

This season, Tah has featured in 26 matches and provided one assist for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions as they lie 8th in the league table.

He has been identified by Klopp and his charges as an ideal fit for the club due to playing style and leadership at the back. Despite being well stocked at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips, Liverpool have struggled to secure clean sheets this season.

Injuries have certainly not helped, with Konate, Matip and Van Dijk all suffering issues in recent month. However, the Netherlands skipper resumed full training last week and is expected to return to action soon.

Provide depth

Matip and Gomez have been linked with moves away from Anfield in the summer so Klopp could be lining-up Tah as a potential replacement as he looks to rebuild his squad.

The signing of Tah could help solve Liverpool’s leaky defence that has conceded 28 goals in 20 Premier League games this season, having already lost seven matches so far.

Tah, who is valued at £17.7m by Transfermarkt, could be a solid signing for Liverpool if they could lure him to Anfield in the summer.

According to 90min, both Liverpool and Newcastle have spoken to intermediaries about Tah’s situation. West Ham United are also monitoring the situation and are likely to make a move, having lost Craig Dawson to Wolves last month.

Klopp is expected to freshen up his squad and defence could be an area the German could focus on as he looks to get his team back on track to compete for major honours again.

Read more: ‘Very clear’ – journalist claims £130m star wants to join Liverpool over Chelsea