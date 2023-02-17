Liverpool expected to bid for Randal Kolo Muani

According to German daily Bild, Liverpool are expected to make an offer to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The Frenchman joined the Bundesliga outfit from Nantes on a free transfer last year and he has been a fantastic acquisition to them with 28 goal contributions in 29 matches.

It is now reported by Bild that the striker could be the subject of huge interest this summer and Liverpool are one of the clubs expected to make a formal bid for his signature.

Frankfurt are looking for a staggering £89 million to sell the 24-year-old ‘assist king‘.

Unlikely

Liverpool have spent huge money on strikers in the past few transfer windows. Diogo Jota was signed in 2020 and last summer, they brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Cody Gakpo was added to the squad from PSV Eindhoven during the winter transfer window. Liverpool now have four strikers with Roberto Firmino still contracted to them.

Firmino could leave when his contract expires on June 30 but we don’t see the Merseyside giants spending a club-record fee to land Muani at the end of the season.

They are gifted with plenty of goalgetters in the squad and their main focus for the summer could be in the midfield department where they have been inconsistent this term.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have regressed over the course of the campaign. James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also struggled.

There could be a complete overhaul of their midfield this summer. A striker is the least of the priorities for manager Jurgen Klopp who has overseen a difficult league season.

Liverpool are presently ninth in the Premier League table and 10 points behind the top four. They have a lot of work to do in order to qualify for the Champions League again.

Apart from the midfield, a new central defender could be considered with Joel Matip no longer in his prime. The club have been linked with Perr Schuurs and Goncalo Inacio.