Man Utd to do-battle with Liverpool to sign Mason Maount

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Liverpool in signing Chelsea star Mason Mount next summer, as per ESPN.

The 24-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for the Blues over the last few years, but he has struggled to showcase his best this term amid the west London club’s slump this season.

The Englishman has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and he is yet to sign an extension. ESPN reports that he wants a significant salary hike to his current £80,000 per-week wage to commit his long-term future. But, Chelsea haven’t agreed to match his demand yet so talks regarding a new deal have now stalled.

It seems other Premier League giants such as Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the England international over the coming months.

The report claims that Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Mount and are keeping a close eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge ahead of a potential summer swoop. But, signing Mount won’t be easy for United as arch-rivals Liverpool are also keen on luring the highly talented midfielder to Anfield in the summer.

If the midfielder doesn’t sign the extension over the coming months then Chelsea could look to cash in on him at the end of this season before his price decreases, and it appears Man Utd and Liverpool are ready to pounce.

Mount can play in multiple positions across the midfield. He is technically sound, dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field, has the ability to create chances for the forwards and also can chip in with some important goals.

It has been suggested that after failing to find his feet in the Premier League since joining Man Utd back in 2020, Donny van de Beek could be shown the exit door next summer.

So, should the Dutchman move away from Old Trafford then the Chelsea star would be a great replacement for the Netherlands international if the Englishman joins Manchester United.

Meanwhile, having endured a disappointing campaign so far this term, Liverpool are reportedly keen on overhauling their midfield department in the summer, and if they manage to sign Mount then he would be a great acquisition for the Reds.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether Manchester United or Liverpool will be able to win the race to sign Mount – who is valued at around £67m by Transfermarkt – next summer if the Englishman decides to leave his boyhood club at the end of this season.